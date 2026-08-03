KBR’s Planned MTS Spinoff to Operate as Trinzic

KBR has unveiled Trinzic as the new name for its planned MTS spinoff

The spin-off is expected to be completed in January 2027

Michael LaRouche and Nicholas Veasey will serve as Trinzic’s CEO and CFO, respectively

KBR has unveiled Trinzic as the new name for its Mission Technology Solutions, or MTS, business, which the company plans to spin off into an independent, publicly traded company.

KBR said Thursday the spinoff is expected to conclude in January 2027. Trinzic is expected to operate as a standalone global company supporting client missions across national security and space.

How Was the Trinzic Brand Identity Developed?

KBR said the new brand identity was shaped by the company’s forward-looking strategy as well as the technical track record and customer relationships associated with the MTS business. Global branding firm Siegel + Gale led the identity development effort.

“The Bold. Connected” is Trinzic’s tagline. KBR said the tagline is meant to reflect a commitment to standing alongside customers undertaking difficult missions. The company added that the tagline is also intended to convey Trinzic’s role in connecting systems, solutions and teams to support mission outcomes.

The company said the Trinzic name derives from the word “intrinsic,” reflecting built-in capabilities and expertise in complex, mission-critical environments. KBR said the brand mark features a stylized letter “N” intended to represent a transition from complexity to clarity, with a shape that also evokes the infinity symbol to convey ideas of innovation, long-term impact and continuous advancement.

What Did KBR CEO Stuart Bradie Say About the Trinzic Brand?

KBR President and CEO Stuart Bradie said Trinzic reflects the identity KBR’s Mission Tech business has maintained, describing it as a partner focused on innovation and execution for critical missions.

“The new Trinzic brand represents both our strong heritage and the tremendous opportunity ahead. Our teams aim to deliver solutions that address some of the world’s most critical national priorities every day, and this new identity captures the purpose-driven culture and mission focus that we expect to continue to define the company moving forward,” Bradie said.

Who Will Lead Trinzic Following the Spinoff?

The Trinzic branding announcement follows the previously announced appointments of Michael LaRouche as president and CEO-designate and Nicholas Veasey as executive vice president and chief financial officer-designate of the planned spinoff of the MTS segment. KBR said LaRouche and Veasey will serve as chief executive and CFO, respectively, of Trinzic upon the new company’s launch.

LaRouche is a three-time Wash100 awardee and current CEO of Serco North America. Veasey is a finance executive with more than two decades of experience spanning public company finance, investment banking, private equity and military service.

In September 2025, KBR first announced plans to spin off its MTS segment into an independent public company through a tax-free transaction. Following the transaction, KBR’s Sustainable Technology Solutions business will continue to operate under the KBR name.