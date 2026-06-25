KBR has named Michael LaRouche and Nicholas Veasey to lead its planned Mission Technology Solutions spin-off

The spin-off is expected to launch in January 2027 as an independent national security and space technology company

LaRouche and Veasey will join the spin-off company from Serco North America and MAG Aerospace, respectively

KBR has named Michael LaRouche as president and CEO-designate and Nicholas Veasey as executive vice president and chief financial officer-designate of the planned spin-off of its Mission Technology Solutions business. KBR said Thursday that the spin-off’s name and brand identity will be announced next month. In the meantime, the company is referring to the entity as SpinCo.

What Is the Timeline for the Spin-Off?

LaRouche will join KBR on Sept. 24 and Veasey on July 1. The spin-off is expected to be launched on Jan. 4, 2027, at which time both executives will formally assume their roles. KBR first announced plans to separate its Mission Technology Solutions business into an independent public company in September 2025.

SpinCo will launch as a global company supporting national security and space missions, with more than $5 billion in annual revenue and 20,000 employees. KBR said the independent company will provide digital integration, artificial intelligence, mission engineering and rapid prototyping capabilities in classified and multi-domain mission environments. The company’s official name will be announced in July.

Who Is Michael LaRouche?

LaRouche is a three-time Wash100 Award winner and current CEO of Serco North America . His over 30 years of experience in the defense, space, cyber, intelligence and government services sectors includes stints as president at SAIC , vice president at Raytheon and director at Lockheed Martin .

He has led national security programs and teams in the U.K. and Australia, drawing on his engineering and systems integration background to support defense and government missions.

Who Is Nicholas Veasey?

Veasey is a finance executive with more than 20 years of experience spanning public company finance, private equity, investment banking and military service. He currently serves as the CFO of MAG Aerospace and has held leadership roles at Booz Allen Hamilton , CPS Professional Services, Sterling Capital Group Partners and Deutsche Bank, where he focused on investor relations, treasury, mergers and acquisitions, capital markets and corporate finance.

Veasey began his career as a captain in the U.S. Marine Corps, leading reconnaissance operations across multiple international deployments.