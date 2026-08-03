TekSynap Secures Potential $140M NRC SNCC 2.0 IT Support Call Order

TekSynap has secured a potential $140 million NRC enterprise IT support BPA call order

The SNCC 2.0 award marks the first call order issued under NRC’s GLINDA 2.0 BPA

The 2026 FedCiv Summit will explore AI adoption, cloud infrastructure and more

TekSynap has received the potential $139.9 million Systems, Network, and Related Cross-Cutting Services, or SNCC, 2.0 blanket purchase agreement call order from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission to continue enterprise IT operations and modernization support.

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The company said Thursday the SNCC 2.0 call order is the first issued under NRC’s Global Infrastructure and Development Acquisition, or GLINDA, 2.0 BPA and builds on TekSynap’s seven-year history supporting the original SNCC program.

What Is the Scope of the SNCC 2.0 Award?

Under the SNCC 2.0 call order, TekSynap will deliver integrated engineering, cybersecurity, operations, cloud and modernization services in support of NRC’s administrative and mission functions.

The company will support 12 service areas: program management; system and database administration; cross-cutting project support; compute and storage management; development and test environment services; workstation and systems engineering; network management; identity, credential and access management; disaster recovery and continuity of operations; enterprise monitoring and operational support; cloud implementation services; and security engineering.

NRC designed SNCC 2.0 to provide integrated technical planning and operational support while advancing the adoption of artificial intelligence, cloud services, advanced cybersecurity capabilities, DevSecOps practices and other emerging technologies. The program also aims to improve efficiency, standardize services, increase operational visibility and continuously modernize NRC’s technology environment.

What Did TekSynap President David Gauldfeldt Say About the Award?

TekSynap President David Gauldfeldt said the award reflects NRC’s continued confidence in the company’s support for its public safety mission and the civilian use of nuclear power and radioactive materials.

“Through the SNCC 2.0 BPA call order, our team delivers core engineering services across both the administrative and mission elements of the agency’s enterprise. We look forward to collaborating with NRC staff to drive greater effectiveness and efficiency in the years ahead,” Gauldfeldt added.

What Is TekSynap?

TekSynap is a technology company focused on providing IT support services for federal agencies. The Reston, Virginia-based company delivers cloud, AI, cybersecurity, application services, digital modernization and advanced wireless capabilities to defense, civilian, health and intelligence agencies.

The company recently secured a spot on NASA’s Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement VI governmentwide acquisition contract, earning positions in Category A, IT Solutions, and Category B, Enterprise-wide IT Service Solutions.