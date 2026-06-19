BAE Systems has awarded Auria a contract to provide software and engineering support for the Medium Earth Orbit Epoch 2 Resilient Missile Warning and Tracking Program

BAE secured a contract from the U.S. Space Force to lead the effort in 2025

In support of the program, Auria will provide its Collection Planning and Analysis Workstation and Astro Scheduler offerings, and flight dynamics software

Auria said Thursday that its commercial and public sector unit was chosen by BAE Systems to provide software and engineering services in support of the Medium Earth Orbit Epoch 2 Resilient Missile Warning and Tracking Program, the second phase of a U.S. Space Force initiative that seeks to acquire and integrate infrared sensing technology onto a constellation of satellites in MEO that will work to detect and track various threats like hypersonics or intercontinental ballistic missiles.

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What Does the Auria-BAE Contract Require?

Under a contract award, Auria will provide BAE its Collection Planning and Analysis Workstation, or CPAW, and Astro Scheduler offerings to be used for the RMWT program. CPAW works to generate sensor observation plans for use in spacecraft operations and analysis, while Astro Scheduler will be used for communications scheduling and additional mission scheduling requirements.

The contract also calls on Auria to provide the flight dynamics software for the MEO Epoch 2 constellation BAE is building for RMWT.

Commenting on the collaboration, Auria Director of Growth Strategy Alex Herz said, “We are excited to contribute our AI-powered software and capabilities to help ensure the success of this program as we have done with every other RMWT program to date.”

For his part, BAE Ground Chief Engineer John Sanders praised Auria’s offerings, saying, “We are impressed with Auria’s mature COTS-based software solution for this program and what it brings to the ground architecture to reduce schedule, risk and cost while still delivering advanced mission management and flight dynamics capabilities.”

What is BAE Systems’ Role in the RMWT Program?

In 2025, BAE Systems’ Space and Mission Systems business was awarded a $1.2 billion contract by the Space Systems Command to lead the development of the Resilient MWT Epoch 2 constellation. The company was tasked to build 10 missile-tracking satellites, with the first delivery expected in fiscal year 2029.