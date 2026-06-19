Rune was awarded a $99 million Army contract to provide access to its TyrOS logistics software platform

The contract creates a streamlined pathway for Army, joint force and War Department users to acquire the platform

TyrOS is designed to support logistics and decision-making in contested environments with limited connectivity

Rune Technologies has secured a five-year, $99 million contract with the U.S. Army to provide access to its TyrOS software platform and related services.

What Does the Army Contract Provide?

The Arlington, Virginia-based company said Thursday the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract provides a streamlined acquisition vehicle that allows Army organizations, other Department of War entities and joint force partners to access TyrOS and related services through task orders issued over the contract’s period of performance.

According to Rune, the vehicle serves as a centralized acquisition pathway for commercial software capabilities that support operational readiness, logistics management, command and control functions, resource visibility and informed decision-making in distributed environments.

The company added that authorized users can acquire the platform without conducting separate competitive contracting actions, streamlining the procurement process and accelerating deployment.

What Is TyrOS Designed to Do?

Rune said TyrOS is built to support military logistics operations in contested environments where adversaries may disrupt supply chains and communications networks.

The platform uses an edge-first architecture intended to provide intelligence and decision-support capabilities at the tactical level. According to the company, the software helps users track assets, anticipate shortages and evaluate potential courses of action when connectivity is limited.

How Is Rune Expanding Its Military Footprint?

The award comes as Rune continues to expand its presence within the joint force. The company recently introduced Saga, an AI-enabled logistics planning tool built on TyrOS, as well as an Autonomy Development Kit designed to support the distribution and tasking of autonomous systems.

Rune said TyrOS has been fielded within Army and Marine Corps units, including the 25th Infantry Division, 4th Infantry Division, XVIII Airborne Corps and the Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory.

The award aligns with broader Army efforts to enhance contested logistics and predictive sustainment capabilities. Military leaders have increasingly emphasized the need for data-driven tools that can help units anticipate supply requirements, maintain operational readiness and make decisions in environments where communications and logistics networks may be disrupted. Army officials have likewise highlighted the importance of predictive logistics and AI-enabled tools for enhancing sustainment and maintenance operations.