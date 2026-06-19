Seok-Hee Lee Named Intel Foundry EVP

Intel has appointed Seok-Hee Lee as EVP of Intel Foundry

Lee will oversee advanced packaging and back-end manufacturing

CEO Lip-Bu Tan said Lee will help strengthen Intel’s system integration capabilities

Intel has appointed Seok-Hee Lee, a semiconductor industry veteran, as executive vice president of its foundry division to oversee advanced packaging, back-end technology development, system integration and back-end manufacturing efforts.

The company said Thursday Lee will report directly to Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan as he advances the company’s strategy to strengthen advanced packaging capabilities and system-level innovation for customers.

“Advanced packaging and system integration are becoming defining capabilities for next-generation computing systems,” Tan said. “Seok-Hee brings deep expertise in leading complex, high-scale technology and manufacturing organizations, along with a strong track record of operational execution.”

Tan added that Lee will help strengthen Intel’s system integration capabilities and support the ramp of advanced packaging technologies, including EMIB-T and HBI.

Who Is Seok-Hee Lee?

Lee most recently served as president and CEO of SK On.

He previously led SK hynix as president and chief executive and held engineering leadership positions at Intel and in academia.

“Intel is uniquely positioned to lead in advanced packaging as demand for system-level integration accelerates across AI and high-performance computing,” Lee said. “I’m excited to return home and to join the Intel team as we help advance the company’s technology leadership, manufacturing capabilities and customer commitments in this critical area.”

What Other Leadership Changes Has Intel Announced?

Intel said Naga Chandrasekaran, EVP of Intel Foundry, will continue to report to Tan as he leads front-end tech development and manufacturing operations.

According to the company, Chandrasekaran will continue to oversee efforts related to Intel 18A, Intel 14A and future process technologies. He will also retain responsibility for design enablement and customer-facing business enablement functions.

Intel also announced that EVP Navid Shahriari will retire after a 37-year career with the company.

What Is Intel Foundry?

Intel Foundry is the company’s semiconductor manufacturing division, offering process technology, advanced packaging and testing services. The business uses artificial intelligence and proprietary manufacturing capabilities to advance chip production and strengthen the supply chain.

Launched in 2024, the division expanded its participation in the Department of War’s Rapid Assured Microelectronics Prototypes-Commercial, or RAMP-C, initiative after receiving Phase 3 awards to develop and test chip tape-outs and prototypes for critical defense systems. In early 2025, Intel Foundry added two defense industrial base customers to the RAMP-C project’s third phase.

In April, Intel appointed semiconductor industry executive Shawn Han as senior VP and general manager of foundry services.