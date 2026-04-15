Jamie Holcombe has joined Electrosoft as chief operating officer, bringing more than three decades of leadership experience across government and industry to support the company’s growth and operational execution strategy.

Holcombe, who announced the move in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday, most recently served as vice president at US AI, where he focused on scaling artificial intelligence capabilities and supporting the deployment of secure, inspection-ready platforms for government and regulated sectors. He joined the company in 2025 after stepping down as chief information officer at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

What Experience Does Jamie Holcombe Bring to Electrosoft?

At USPTO, Holcombe led a large-scale IT transformation effort, overseeing a roughly $750 million annual IT budget and guiding the agency’s transition to a cloud-first, AI-enabled enterprise environment. His tenure included the launch of an AI laboratory to test emerging use cases and the modernization of legacy systems supporting patent and trademark operations.

In his new role, Holcombe will focus on scaling Electrosoft’s operations, strengthening program delivery and advancing enterprise-wide execution. His responsibilities include aligning growth initiatives with operational performance, improving financial discipline and enhancing GovCon capabilities such as compliance, contracting and delivery governance.

“Throughout my career, one belief has stayed constant: don’t ask to be trusted, build systems like they never will be. That mindset will continue to guide how I approach my new role at Electrosoft,” Holcombe said.

What Are Holcombe’s Prior Leadership Roles?

Before joining the USPTO, Holcombe served as CEO of Visium Technologies and as COO at TJ Westlake. Earlier, he was vice president and general manager at Harris, vice president of information systems at the Universal Service Administrative Company and COO at Globix, where he led operational improvements, IT modernization and growth initiatives. He also joined Cambrian Communications as CIO.

Holcombe was previously an engineer at the National Reconnaissance Office. He began his career in the U.S. Army, where he served as a company commander and a platoon leader.