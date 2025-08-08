Jamie Holcombe has stepped down as chief information officer at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to join Maryland-based artificial intelligence company US AI as vice president, FedScoop reported Thursday. A spokesperson for the USPTO confirmed that Holcombe’s last day at the agency was on Wednesday.

Deborah Stephens, deputy CIO for the agency, will step in as acting CIO.

Jamie Holcombe’s New Role at US AI

At US AI, Holcombe will oversee and scale the company’s Intelligent Computing Platform, which accelerates the adoption of AI in heavily regulated sectors and government organizations.

“Government agencies and regulated industries are facing a moment of reckoning with artificial intelligence — and the answer isn’t blind trust. It’s inspection-ready architecture. That’s why I joined US AI,” he wrote in a LinkedIn post Thursday.

“I’ve spent my career leading bold transformations — not for the sake of innovation, but for public service, mission clarity, and systems that hold under scrutiny. Now I’m bringing that mindset to scale US AI’s platform across the federal landscape — to help agencies build AI they can explain, trust, and defend,” he added.

Jamie Holcombe’s Professional Background

The technology leader joined the USPTO in 2019. Throughout his time as CIO, Holcombe guided the agency’s transformation to a cloud-first environment. Under his guidance, the USPTO also launched the AI Lab, where it tests potential use cases for the technology.

Before entering the government, Holcombe briefly served as CEO of Visium Technologies. He also held leadership positions at TJ Westlake, Harris Corp., Universal Service Administrative Company, Globix and Cambrian Communications.

Earlier in his career, he served as platoon leader and then company commander for the U.S. Army.