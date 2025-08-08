A Rocket Lab USA subsidiary completed in May its systems integration review for the U.S. Space Force’s Victus Haze mission as part of Space Systems Command’s Tactically Responsive Space, or TacRS, program.

Through the review, Rocket Lab National Security demonstrated the readiness of all spacecraft components, software and systems for final integration and testing.

“VICTUS HAZE is about more than responsive launch, it’s about ensuring the U.S. can act at the speed of need in a contested space domain,” Brad Clevenger, president of Rocket Lab National Security, said in a statement published Wednesday.

“With Rocket Lab’s flight-proven systems and fully integrated mission capability, we’re uniquely positioned to deliver the agility, speed, and reliability that national security demands,” he added.

The company has finalized spacecraft integration work and transitioned the vehicle to the final testing phase.

In February, Rocket Lab National Security completed its critical design review for Victus Haze.

What Is the Victus Haze Mission?

The Victus Haze mission is part of the TacRS program led by Space Safari and the Defense Innovation Unit. It aims to demonstrate the company’s ability to produce, deploy and operate a spacecraft in response to emergent national security requirements.

The mission also seeks to demonstrate the spacecraft’s ability to perform rendezvous and proximity operations on tactically relevant timelines.

Rocket Lab expects to conclude environmental testing and readiness milestones in the next few months.