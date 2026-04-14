Two Six Technologies has named Young Bang as president as part of a series of executive promotions aimed at advancing the company’s growth strategy and operational performance across the national security sector.

The Arlington- and Herndon, Virginia-based technology company said in a press release shared with ExecutiveBiz on Tuesday that it also elevated Amy Dalton to chief operating officer and Becky Fair to chief product officer, expanding its C-suite leadership team to support continued expansion and innovation.

CEO Joe Logue said the promotions position the company to maintain its focus on delivering mission-ready capabilities and operational excellence.

“As Two Six continues to grow rapidly, these outstanding leaders will maintain our focus on rapid innovation, mission-ready products, and flawless execution for our customers,” Logue said.

What Do These Senior Executive Promotions Mean for Two Six Technologies?

As president, Bang will oversee the company’s operating teams across its digital advantage, trusted electronics and effects, and research portfolios. His responsibilities include ensuring strong contract performance, expanding customer relationships and advancing innovative mission solutions.

The leadership changes reflect Two Six Technologies’ emphasis on scaling its operations and strengthening customer engagement across the Department of War and intelligence community.

In their new roles, Bang, Dalton and Fair will help guide strategic initiatives, oversee core business functions and drive product innovation to address evolving national security challenges.

Who Is Young Bang?

Bang joined Two Six Technologies in December as executive vice president and special adviser. Prior to that, he served as an operating executive at The Carlyle Group and held senior leadership roles in both government and industry.

His government experience includes serving as principal deputy assistant secretary of the Army for acquisition, logistics and technology. In 2024, Bang was awarded the coveted Wash100 Award for playing a vital role in reshaping software acquisition, guiding AI adoption, designing interoperable data architectures and spearheading acquisition improvements for the U.S. Army.

In the private sector, he was a partner and senior vice president at Booz Allen Hamilton. Bang began his career as a U.S. Army captain after graduating from the U.S. Military Academy.

GovCon Community Engagement

Bang is also a recognized thought leader within the government contracting community and a repeat speaker at Executive Mosaic’s Potomac Officers Club events —an influential forum for public- and private-sector leaders shaping federal technology and acquisition strategies.

He has delivered keynote remarks at multiple high-profile POC events, including the 2025 Artificial Intelligence Summit and the 2024 Army Summit , where he shared insights on modernization, emerging technologies and defense innovation during his tenure in Army acquisition leadership.

Consider attending Potomac Officers Club’s upcoming summits to gain valuable insights from industry experts and government leaders like DOW CIO Kirsten Davies , who will be a keynote speaker at the 2026 Digital Transformation Summit on April 22.

His continued engagement with Executive Mosaic platforms highlights his role in bridging government priorities with industry capabilities, reinforcing his visibility among senior GovCon executives and decision-makers.

What Is Two Six Technologies?

Two Six Technologies is a provider of advanced technologies and expertise for national security missions. The company delivers capabilities in cyber, information operations, electronic systems, secure communications and zero trust.

Its product portfolio includes platforms such as IKE, Pulse, SIGMA, CipherSIM and TrustedKeep, supporting operational missions across defense and intelligence environments.

Headquartered in northern Virginia, Two Six employs approximately 900 professionals across 38 states and serves customers in the Department of War, Department of State, intelligence community and civilian agencies, as well as select commercial clients.