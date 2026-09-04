GDIT and OpenAI will support AI adoption and system modernization for federal agencies

The partnership will use GDIT’s integration capabilities and OpenAI’s models

The companies plan to deploy AI agents for routine workflows, complex case workloads and large data analysis

General Dynamics Information Technology and OpenAI have collaborated to provide government agencies with secure artificial intelligence capabilities, GDIT announced Thursday.

What Will the GDIT-OpenAI Partnership Focus On?

The General Dynamics business unit said the partnership, part of GDIT’s Vision, Acceleration and Innovation strategy, aims to support federal AI adoption, software development and system modernization and integration. GDIT will pair its mission and integration capabilities with OpenAI’s frontier models, such as GPT-5.6, to deploy AI agents that can automate routine workflows, handle complex case workloads involving multiple agencies and analyze large data sets, enabling federal customers to adopt AI beyond limited pilot programs.

GDIT will also deploy OpenAI’s Codex coding agent in secure federal environments to review, test and modernize applications, including systems built on legacy languages such as COBOL and Fortran.

How Will GDIT Integrate OpenAI Models With Existing Systems?

GDIT plans to connect agencies’ existing systems with OpenAI models to support interoperability throughout complex federal environments. The company said these integrations are designed to protect personal information, keep data sharing controlled and support AI adoption that aligns with federal compliance requirements and the operation of sensitive government systems.

What Are GDIT & OpenAI Leadership Saying About the Partnership?

Ben Gianni , senior vice president and chief technology officer of GDIT, said the partnership is meant to help agencies move toward a future in which human expertise and autonomous AI agents work together to deliver public services.

OpenAI Vice President and Head of Government Joseph Larson , a 2026 Wash100 Award winner and keynote speaker at the Potomac Officers Club ’s 2026 GovCon Executive Leadership Summit held in February, said the collaboration brings Codex’s advanced reasoning and OpenAI’s secure API delivery models to federal missions, providing public sector developers and operators the tools to modernize infrastructure and deliver mission impacts more quickly.

How Does the OpenAI Partnership Fit GDIT’s AI Strategy?