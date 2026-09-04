Carahsoft Technology will serve as master government aggregator to Factory under a strategic partnership between the two companies

Under the partnership, Carahsoft will make Factory’s autonomous software development platform available to public sector customers via reseller partners and government procurement contracts

The features of Factory’s platform includes support for open and proprietary AI models, deployment in standard cloud or air-gapped environments

Carahsoft Technology will work to make Factory’s agent-native autonomous software development platform available to federal, state and local government agencies under a strategic partnership between the two companies. Carahsoft said Thursday that as master government aggregator, it will make the platform available to public sector customers via its reseller partners and various government procurement contracts.

What Is the Factory Platform?

Factory is a Service Organization Control 2-certified software development platform that works to autonomously carry out tasks across planning, coding, testing, review, security and release while providing engineers with oversight capabilities. It can be deployed in a variety of environments like standard cloud settings or fully air-gapped systems, and also supports single-tenant deployments in sandboxed settings.

The platform allows for the use of supported open-source or proprietary artificial intelligence models. Customers can also use their own API keys or endpoints, or rely on Factory Router, a built-in routing tool that works to pair tasks with a suitable model.

Other features include single sign-on and SCIM-based user provisioning, role-based access controls, a zero data retention option, encryption keys managed by the customer, and audit logs that track platform activity.

What Did Factory and Carahsoft Leaders Say About the Partnership?

Commenting on his company’s partnership with Carahsoft, Factory co-founder and CEO Matan Grinberg said, “Autonomous software development has the potential to fundamentally change how organizations build, maintain and modernize software. Government teams should be able to realize that potential without compromising the security, compliance and control their environments demand. This partnership is about making that possible.”

For his part, Carahsoft Program Executive for AI Solutions Michael Adams touted the novel approach that Factory offers when it comes to the delivery and maintenance of complex systems under stringent requirements, adding, “By making the platform available through our contracts and reseller ecosystem, we look forward to providing a direct path for public sector customers to adopt autonomous software development agents.”

Who Else Has Carahsoft Partnered With?

The collaboration with Factory comes on the heels of Carahsoft’s partnership with emergency communications infrastructure provider Intrado. That partnership aims to make Intrado’s Emergency Response Services and OneAlert offerings available to government, education and public safety organizations.

“As agencies and organizations continue to prioritize emergency preparedness, regulatory compliance and the safety of their communities, Intrado’s Emergency Response Services and OneAlert platform provide critical capabilities to improve situational awareness and accelerate coordinated response efforts,” said Lacey Wean, program executive for law enforcement solutions at Carahsoft.