Carahsoft has entered into an agreement to distribute Intrado’s emergency response products to the public sector

The partnership covers Intrado’s Emergency Response Services and OneAlert platform

The offerings are designed to serve government, school and healthcare facilities as well as emergency management centers

Intrado, a provider of safety and emergency communications technology, has entered into a partnership with Carahsoft that will give government, education and public safety organizations access to the company’s 9-1-1 and mass notification offerings, Carahsoft announced Wednesday.

“As agencies and organizations continue to prioritize emergency preparedness, regulatory compliance and the safety of their communities, Intrado’s Emergency Response Services and OneAlert platform provide critical capabilities to improve situational awareness and accelerate coordinated response efforts,” said Lacey Wean, program executive for law enforcement solutions at Carahsoft.

Lacey Wean recently participated as a panel moderator at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Navy Summit. On November 10, the POC will host the 2026 Homeland Security Summit, to be attended by national security contractors and agencies such as the Department of Homeland Security. Register here to secure your seat.

Which Intrado Offerings Are Covered by the Carahsoft Partnership?

Under the arrangement, Carahsoft will act as Intrado’s master government aggregator, distributing the company’s Emergency Response Services and OneAlert platforms to public sector buyers through Carahsoft’s network of reseller partners as well as government procurement contracts.

Intrado’s ERS platform works to route 9-1-1 calls and supply dispatchable location data, capabilities designed to help organizations meet obligations under Kari’s Law and RAY BAUM’S Act. OneAlert functions as a centralized notification system enabling communication across a variety of modes and platforms. These offerings work to address a wide array of public sector use cases.

What Is Intrado?

For more than four decades in the industry, Intrado has been providing emergency communications infrastructure used by public safety agencies, government entities, schools, businesses and telecommunications carriers across the country. Its offerings include call-handling systems for 911 dispatch centers, next-generation 911 network services designed to modernize how emergency calls are routed and processed, and geographic mapping tools that help pinpoint caller locations during incidents.