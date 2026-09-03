stackArmor’s Google Cloud-based general support system received FedRAMP High authorization

The Armory is built on Google Cloud as a general support system for federal users

The environment can host cloud-native, containerized and virtual-machine-based applications

Quantum Sky subsidiary stackArmor has secured Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program High authorization for The Armory , a secure cloud environment for federal agencies and software vendors.

What Is The Armory?

The Armory is a Google Cloud-based general support system designed to help agencies and commercial software providers deploy applications that handle sensitive, unclassified information, Quantum Sky, formerly Tyto Athene , said Wednesday. The offering brings together cloud infrastructure, security operations, compliance support, vulnerability management, documentation assistance and continuous monitoring, while allowing eligible users to reuse security controls through a shared authorization approach. It can host cloud-native, containerized and virtual-machine-based applications for cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, data analytics and software-as-a-service capabilities.

Quantum Sky CEO Andrew Boyd said The Armory is the first of several deep-technology accelerators the company plans to bring to market to deliver mission advantage in cyber, networks, software and quantum.

“The Armory has demonstrated the ability to provide compelling mission capabilities at a fraction of the time and cost,” Boyd said.

What Does the FedRAMP High Authorization Mean?

The authorization indicates that The Armory meets the security requirements associated with the FedRAMP High impact level for federal cloud systems handling sensitive information.

Gaurav Pal , CEO of stackArmor, said the FedRAMP High authorization gives mission partners access to new commercial software that meets federal cybersecurity requirements from the outset. He added that the authorization supports Office of Management and Budget Memo M-26-12 and Executive Order 14271 by enabling agencies to acquire and deploy secure commercial software more quickly.