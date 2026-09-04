USACE has selected six companies for the $49.9 million multiple award contract

The IDIQ covers navigation and civil works data analysis and system support

Abt Global, Booz Allen Hamilton, CDM Federal Programs, Stantec Consulting Services, OM Group and Taylor-Woolpert won contract spots

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has awarded a $49.9 million multiple-award contract to six companies for navigation and civil works data analysis and system support services .

The Department of War said Thursday the firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract will allow the companies to compete for individual task orders, with work locations and funding determined at the order level.

Which Companies Won Spots on the USACE Contract?

The awardees are Abt Global, Booz Allen Hamilton , CDM Federal Programs, Stantec Consulting Services, OM Group and Taylor-Woolpert. The companies will provide professional services for navigation and civil works data analysis and system requirements for the Army Corps. The contract received 13 bids after being solicited through the internet.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Humphreys Engineer Center Support Activity at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

What Work Will the Contract Support?

According to the solicitation notice for the contract , the work will cover technical and analytical support to the Army Corps’ Institute for Water Resources, including data systems and applications associated with the Navigation and Civil Works Decision Support Center.

The solicitation included requirements for data management and analysis, software and database support, cybersecurity compliance, cloud development and migration, system maintenance and training. It also called for support related to economic analysis, decision-support activities and studies of emerging water resources trends.

The request for proposals listed systems that could require contractor support, including the Lock Performance Monitoring System, Dredging Information System, Notices to Navigation Interests Information System and Transportation Operations and Waterborne Statistics System. The contract could also support other systems and technical work involving areas such as hydrologic and hydraulic engineering, sediment management and infrastructure strategy.