Peta Leonard has assumed the role of artificial intelligence vice president at AttainX

Leonard has worked at companies such as TSPi, ASRC Federal and Ace Info Solutions

AttainX also recently chose a new chief financial officer, Archana Dhore

AttainX on Thursday announced the appointment of Peta Leonard as its new vice president of artificial intelligence, adding a veteran federal technology leader to its executive ranks.

In her new role, Leonard will help define and drive AttainX’s AI vision and strategy. She is expected to collaborate closely with the company’s internal teams, customers and leadership to pinpoint opportunities where AI has measurable real-world applications.

The appointment reflects AttainX’s continued focus on building out its artificial intelligence offerings as demand grows across the federal sector for practical, mission-driven AI solutions.

What Experience Does Peta Leonard Bring to the Role?

Leonard brings more than two decades of experience guiding technology modernization and innovation efforts across the federal government. Over the course of her career, she has worked on mission-critical programs for agencies including the Department of Agriculture, Department of Justice and General Services Administration.

Leonard joins the company from IT consulting form TSPi, where she served as director and more recently vice president. Prior to that, she worked as program manager at ASRC Federal and Ace Info Solutions.

From 2010 to 2014, Leonard was part of the Institute for Economic Empowerment, SourceAmerica, as director of information. She also spent almost three years at the Baltimore Police Department as director of analytic intelligence, planning and research. Earlier in her career, she was a senior research analyst at the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia.

What Other Leadership Changes Has AttainX Made?

AttainX revealed its new AI vice president a month after it named Archana Dhore as its new chief financial officer. Dhore, a certified public accountant, was chosen to direct the company’s financial operations while partnering with the executive team to advance the firm’s long-term growth objectives. She joined AttainX after serving as CFO at both RiVidium and TripleCyber. Earlier in her career, Dhore spent more than 10 years at SNAP in controller and accounts-manager roles, following earlier accounting positions at Lehman Smith McLeish and SC&H Group.