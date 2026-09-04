AnySignal has booked a Space Force award focused on satellite-to-satellite connectivity

The work builds on the company’s prior Space Force communications contract

On-orbit testing will follow the completion of initial capability demonstrations

AnySignal has received a contract from the U.S. Space Force to demonstrate space-to-space communications capabilities and develop a resilient space data transport infrastructure for the Department of War.

What Is the Scope of the Contract?

In an Aug. 20 news release, AnySignal said it will conduct on-orbit demonstrations of satellite-to-satellite communications across the Space Force’s data network. The demonstrations are scheduled to follow the completion of initial capability testing.

The capability supports the near-real-time movement of sensor data between satellites. AnySignal maintains ownership of the full technology stack needed to deliver this, including waveform development, mesh networking and space-qualified radio hardware, all engineered and produced at the company’s own facility.

The company also brings a space-rated software-defined radio that has completed compatibility testing with the Space Force, along with several hundred radios already deployed across commercial and government missions. Its platform is designed to operate across low Earth orbit, medium Earth orbit, geosynchronous orbit, lunar and human-rated environments. AnySignal designs, builds and manufactures its radios at a 22,000-square-foot facility in Torrance, California, using a domestic supply chain.

What Did AnySignal CEO John Malsbury Say About the Award?

John Malsbury , founder and CEO of AnySignal, said the company has spent years developing the technology the Space Force is now seeking and views the work as directly aligned with its mission.

“This is a capability that the USSF has identified as vital to our national security and one that we have been working on for years. It is a challenge that perfectly aligns with our mission and capabilities at AnySignal,” Malsbury said.

Malsbury told the Los Angeles Times that AnySignal enters the contract with an established commercial platform.

“We have the base and proven platform. There are seven missions with our hardware. We developed the waveform that the government is interested in on a commercial basis,” he said.

The AnySignal chief executive added that the government contract reinforces the company’s broader commercial opportunity.

“They are not paying for underlying infrastructure and benefiting from the broad customer base,” Malsbury told LA Times. “For us, this validates a larger addressable market.”

What Is AnySignal?

AnySignal is a Torrance, California-based developer and manufacturer of radio frequency infrastructure for space and defense applications, designing, building and producing its radios at a 22,000-square-foot facility. The company has grown from approximately 25 employees at the time of its $24 million Series A round in December to 80 full-time employees. AnySignal has also signed contracts to produce radios supporting multiple upcoming lunar missions over the next several years.