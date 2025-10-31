Forrester Research and Carahsoft Technology have announced a partnership aimed at broadening public sector access to Forrester’s research and consulting services.

With partners like Carahsoft supporting collaboration across the public sector, the Potomac Officers Club’s Defense R&D Summit on Jan. 29, 2026, will highlight strategies and breakthroughs shaping the future of military modernization. Register now to engage with top defense innovators driving mission success through research and technology.

How Will the Partnership Expand Access to Forrester’s Services?

As Forrester’s Master Government Aggregator, Carahsoft said Thursday it will use its reseller network and multiple government procurement vehicles to offer Forrester’s portfolio to government agencies.

“Public sector leaders rely on data-driven insights to make informed decisions,” said Craig Abod, president of Carahsoft and an 11-time Wash100 Award recipient. “By partnering with Forrester, Carahsoft and our reseller partners can deliver exactly that. Through trusted research, market trends and emerging technologies, our alliance will help accelerate mission success across government organizations.”

What Does Forrester Offer to the Public Sector?

Forrester’s public sector offerings combine decades of research and advisory expertise and its generative AI tool, Izola, to help agencies understand industry trends and provide them with actionable strategies to advance digital transformation efforts, optimize operations and implement zero trust frameworks.

According to Dana Barnes, vice president of public sector at Forrester and a fellow Wash100 awardee, the partnership strengthens Forrester’s ability to provide federal, state and local agencies with the research and insights needed to address complex challenges and make faster, more informed decisions.

Which Contract Vehicles Will Be Used?

Carahsoft will offer Forrester’s research and consulting services via NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2, The Interlocal Purchasing System, National Association of State Procurement Officials ValuePoint, E&I Cooperative Services Contract and The Quilt contracts.