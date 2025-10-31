KBR has opened a new office in Rosslyn, Virginia , as part of its effort to deepen engagement with federal agencies and policymakers.

What Is the Purpose of KBR’s New Virginia Office?

The science, technology and engineering products and services company said Thursday the new Northern Virginia office is located in The Towers at 1100 Wilson Boulevard, just minutes from the Pentagon, the White House and the U.S. Capitol building. The Rosslyn office, where key KBR executives will be based, provides the company with strategic access to engage with key government stakeholders, including congressional, executive, defense and intelligence customers.

How Is KBR Expanding Its D.C. Presence?

KBR, with 37,000 global employees and about 900 in its four D.C.-area offices, is expanding its presence in the capital region through ongoing recruitment efforts and new roles. These additional resources are expected to support the administration’s rollout of the Golden Dome missile defense system and other national security initiatives.

What Did CEO Mark Kavanaugh Say About KBR’s D.C. Expansion?