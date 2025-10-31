David Dacquino Named to FTI Board of Directors

Senior defense industry executive David Dacquino has joined the board of directors at Frontier Technology Inc. , or FTI.

The Beavercreek, Ohio-based company said Wednesday Dacquino’s appointment aligns with its continuous effort to innovate and expand its presence across the Department of Defense sector.

“The appointment of David J. Dacquino to our board reflects FTI’s ongoing commitment to strong governance and helps position the company for continued innovation and growth,” said Ron Shroder, chairman of the board at FTI.

What Are David Dacquino’s Career Highlights?

Dacquino has over three decades of leadership experience across the defense, aerospace and technical services sectors. A two-time winner of the Wash100 Award , Dacquino currently serves as chairman of the board at RA Federal and holds a board position at American Systems, Squire Solutions and Aerocine-Vermeer. He is also an adviser to AeroX.