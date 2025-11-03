in Acquisition & Procurement, Artificial Intelligence, DOD, News

Acuity’s Software Development Offering Now Listed on P1SM

Lines of code representing software. Acuity's Helios toolkit has secured approval for listing on DOD's P1SM.
Software development

Acuity‘s Helios offering has been approved for listing on the Department of Defense’s Platform One Solutions Marketplace, or P1SM.

What Does The P1SM Listing Mean?

Helios is an artificial intelligence-powered toolkit that works to facilitate the development and delivery of software by validating and building on an organization’s requirements, Acuity said Friday. Inclusion in P1SM – a digital catalog of products and services for DOD buyers – means an offering is ready for acquisition via a variety of procurement pathways, including contracts and other transaction agreements.

What Does Helios Offer?

According to Acuity, Helios’ benefits in software development, as documented during early pilots, include faster user story refinement, faster reviews of pull requests, fewer review cycles and improved traceability. Expanded testing with operational users will be carried out following Helios’ inclusion in P1SM.

Written by Arthur McMiler

