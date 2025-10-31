ICF Unveils Executive Leadership Changes to Drive Growth

ICF has announced a series of leadership changes that will take effect in early 2026.

ICF said Thursday Barry Broadus is set to retire as chief financial officer on March 1, 2026, and will be succeeded by Chief Operating Officer James Morgan , who will be designated as chief operating and financial officer. Additionally, Executive Vice President Anne Choate will be officially appointed as president at the beginning of 2026.

Who Is Barry Broadus?

Broadus, who has been with the company as CFO for nearly four years , will officially retire after the release of ICF’s full-year 2025 financial results. He will remain as a consultant. His four-decade career includes stops at Dovel, SRI, Constellis, Alion Science and Technology, SAIC, Brainbench, Electronic Data Systems and the U.S. Army.

Who Is James Morgan?

Morgan, a past Wash100 Award recipient, brings more than three decades of industry experience to his expanded role. He will be responsible for steering ICF’s financial strategy and enhancing performance, business infrastructure and operations. He has spent 13 years with ICF, previously serving as chief of business operations and CFO. Morgan also served as CFO and EVP at Serco Americas and senior VP of finance at SAIC.

Who Is Anne Choate?

A longtime ICF executive, Choate leads the company’s energy, environment and infrastructure, and disaster recovery markets. As president, she will oversee all client-facing groups and business development, focusing on market growth and leveraging technology and artificial intelligence to enhance client outcomes.

Remarks From ICF Chair & CEO John Wasson