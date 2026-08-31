Enabled Intelligence has partnered with Seekr on AI-driven national security work

The partnership pairs data labeling expertise with agentic AI technology

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Enabled Intelligence has partnered with Seekr to combine the latter’s agentic artificial intelligence platform with its data labeling capabilities in support of national security programs, including initiatives with the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.

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EI said Thursday the partnership adds Seekr to its existing and future government programs, pairing high-precision data labeling with Seekr’s agentic AI platform.

What Is the Scope of the EI-Seekr Partnership?

Under the partnership, Seekr will operate as a subcontractor across EI’s national security portfolio, including programs run by NGA, supporting geospatial AI and machine learning capabilities for the Department of War and the intelligence community.

Seekr will design and deploy purpose-built AI agents to accelerate data labeling and quality-assurance workflows while preserving the accuracy standards EI has maintained at 95 percent . The companies said the combined offering is meant to give government customers accurate, explainable AI outputs while reducing the data and compute costs associated with preparing mission-ready information.

What Did EI & Seekr Officials Say About the Partnership?

EI Founder and CEO Peter Kant said efficiency translates directly into speed for mission-critical work.

“Bringing Seekr onto work with our U.S. government customers lets us increase efficiency while providing the high levels of accuracy our customers have come to expect,” he added.

Seekr President Rob Clark stated that accuracy, speed and efficiency are paramount to national security missions.

“Combining EI’s high-precision data with Seekr’s agents enable high levels of automation across annotation and model building, maintaining high accuracy while driving cost and turnaround times down. Government customers not only get accurate, mission-ready data faster, they get AI that can explain, audit, and defend every decision,” Clark noted.

How Does the Partnership Build on EI & Seekr’s Existing Work in Government?

The EI-Seekr partnership formalizes a relationship that first took shape in July. The two companies announced an enterprise-facing partnership pairing Seekr’s SeekrFlow platform with EI’s data labeling and annotation capabilities, an arrangement Seekr described in more detail as expert-in-the-loop geospatial AI built for enterprise customers. The national security subcontract announced in August extends that same model into government programs.

EI has taken this approach before, partnering with Palantir to feed its labeled datasets into Foundry. The company has also secured a $708 million SEQUOIA contract with NGA for AI/ML data labeling supporting geospatial intelligence programs.