Seekr CEO urges stricter standards for AI deployment and governance

Trusted, explainable AI will be critical in defense and healthcare

Unchecked AI systems could create future national security risks

Seekr CEO Pat Condo is calling for stricter standards around artificial intelligence deployment, arguing that explainability, governance and verifiability will become essential as AI systems move deeper into defense, financial services, healthcare and other high-consequence environments.

In a blog post published Friday and during an appearance on Fox Business’ Mornings with Maria, Condo said organizations should treat AI deployment with the same level of scrutiny applied to public company audits or pharmaceutical testing.

“You can’t go public without an audit. You can’t release a drug without substantial testing,” Condo said during the interview. “We’re saying you shouldn’t release AI without that same kind of testing, evaluation and trust quotient put into it.”

Artificial intelligence governance and adoption in defense environments are among the topics to be discussed at the 2026 Army Summit, hosted by the Potomac Officers Club on June 18. The event, sponsored by Seekr, will feature conversations on how the Army is approaching technology modernization and operational integration as AI capabilities become increasingly embedded across mission and enterprise systems. Register now!

Why Does Seekr See Trusted AI as the Next Competitive Battleground?

Condo said the next phase of AI development will center less on increasingly large foundation models and more on specialized “vertical” AI systems operating in environments where real-time human oversight may not be possible.

He pointed to future deployments involving edge operations such as deep space, undersea missions and remote defense environments, where AI systems may need to make autonomous decisions without immediate human intervention.

According to Condo, those use cases require architectures built around transparency, traceability and measurable governance controls from the outset rather than relying on retroactive safeguards.

The company’s blog noted that organizations cannot effectively govern AI systems they cannot audit or explain.

How Does the China AI Competition Shape Seekr’s AI Outlook?

During the Fox Business interview, Condo framed trusted AI as part of a broader strategic competition between the U.S. and China over AI infrastructure and security.

Discussing President Donald Trump’s recent China trip and the administration’s decision to allow NVIDIA to sell H200 chips to several Chinese companies, Condo argued the U.S. still maintains advantages in advanced semiconductor manufacturing and emerging energy technologies that support long-term AI development.

Condo also warned that AI systems could create future security risks similar to concerns previously associated with foreign telecommunications infrastructure if governance and transparency are not built into the technology early.

“It took us 10 years to realize that the Chinese were doing that with all of our telecommunication and software equipment,” Condo said. “Now we’re going to see the same thing in AI. So rather than wait 10 years, let’s focus on handling that problem today.”

What Is Seekr Building?

Seekr said its SeekrFlow platform is designed to help organizations train, evaluate and govern AI systems while maintaining auditable decision trails.

During the interview, Condo shared that the company is focused on pushing “the outermost boundary” of explainability and trustworthy AI systems.