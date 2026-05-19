BAE Systems has delivered payload hardware for the Space Force’s NGP mission.

The new components delivered support next-generation missile warning capabilities.

The NGP program is intended to strengthen battlespace awareness and technical intelligence.

BAE Systems has delivered key components for the U.S. Space Force’s Next Generation Overhead Persistent Infrared Polar program, or NGP. The delivery supports the next phase of payload assembly for Flight Unit 1, which is scheduled for launch in 2028, BAE Systems said Friday.

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What Did BAE Systems Deliver for the NGP Program?

The company delivered sensor subassembly and sensor system controller components, which are critical to the NGP program’s efforts to enhance the Space Force’s missile warning, technical intelligence and battlespace characterization capabilities.

The sensor subassembly includes optics, control electronics, a pointing mechanism and a spacecraft electrical bus interface integrated into the mission payload. The sensor system controller connects directly with the spacecraft to process commands and transmit telemetry while providing power management, conversion and high-precision mirror control for the sensor assembly.

How Is BAE Systems Supporting Future NGP Missions?

BAE Systems said the hardware delivered for the NGP mission was initially developed for the program’s geosynchronous Earth orbit segment. According to the company, the system’s modular and flexible design enabled components to be repurposed efficiently to support mission requirements and program timelines.

The delivery comes as the NGP program advances toward its planned 2028 launch following a successful critical design review in 2024 , which cleared the space vehicle for fabrication, assembly and testing.