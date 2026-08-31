TurbineOne’s new T1 MachineWorks facility is intended for developing AI-driven capabilities

The company plans an initial $275,000 investment in the Old Town, Maine, facility

TurbineOne engineers will develop AI, autonomy software, 3D manufacturing and prototypes

TurbineOne has opened a new facility in Old Town, Maine , to develop and test artificial intelligence and autonomous technologies for defense missions as the company executes a nearly $99 million U.S. Army contract .

What Is TurbineOne Investing in Maine?

The company said Thursday it plans to invest an initial amount of $275,000 in its Old Town operations, located near the University of Maine and within reach of aerial and maritime testing sites. The new T1 MachineWorks facility is intended to expand the company’s footprint in Maine’s defense technology and advanced manufacturing sector.

Michael Duguay, commissioner of the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development, said the project will bring new investment and technical opportunities to the region and strengthen ties to the state’s research and innovation ecosystem.

What Will the New T1 MachineWorks Facility Support?

T1 MachineWorks will provide TurbineOne engineers with a dedicated space to develop and test artificial intelligence-driven capabilities, including autonomous systems, cross-platform autonomy software, 3D manufacturing and rapid prototyping for aerial platforms and other defense applications. The team will collaborate with Maine manufacturing partners.

TurbineOne CEO Ian Kalin said the facility gives engineers room to experiment with software and autonomous hardware while collaborating with local manufacturers to iterate quickly, adding that it will accelerate the delivery of technologies to the front line.

What Is TurbineOne?

TurbineOne is a defense technology company delivering edge-first AI for frontline operators. The company developed Frontline Perception System , a machine learning platform built to help warfighters detect and respond to threats using sensor data in disconnected environments. The company closed a $36 million Series B round led by The General Partnership in May 2025, bringing its valuation to approximately $300 million.