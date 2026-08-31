Carahsoft will serve as public sector distributor of a platform offered by VirtualDojo under a partnership between the two companies

VirtualDojo offers a quoting, contract management and CMMC compliance platform for federal resellers and government contractors

VirtualDojo’s platform will be made available to public sector customers via Carahsoft’s reseller network and government procurement contracts

Carahsoft announced Thursday that it has entered into a distribution partnership with VirtualDojo, a company that offers a quoting, contract management and CMMC compliance platform for federal value-added resellers and government contractors.

Alex Whitworth, CMMC solutions executive at Carahsoft, commented on the partnership, saying that public sector customers are looking for an offering that would make procurement simpler.

“By partnering with VirtualDojo, we are expanding access to a platform that streamlines the quoting and contract lifecycle while supporting critical security and compliance requirements. Together with our reseller partners, Carahsoft and VirtualDojo look forward to bringing the platform’s advanced capabilities to the public sector,” Whitworth said.

What VirtualDojo Offering Does the Carahsoft Partnership Cover?

The partnership expands access to VirtualDojo’s platform, which is designed to help federal contractors and resellers oversee the entire quoting and contracting lifecycle, from initial request for quotation intake through final contract award, within one centralized system. Because it is built to work independently of any particular customer relationship management system, it can be integrated into a company’s existing technology stack without requiring a wholesale changeover.

The platform also meets Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification standards and runs on Google Cloud infrastructure authorized under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program.

VirtualDojo’s platform will be made accessible to public sector customers via Carahsoft’s reseller partners and government procurement contracts.

What Other Companies Has Carahsoft Partnered With?

VirtualDojo joins the list of companies with whom Carahsoft has partnered to make their offerings available to customers in the public sector. Carahsoft announced collaborations with several other companies this month alone. These include Galvanick, Virtana, Gurobi Optimization and Tumeryk.

Benefiting from the partnership are Galvanick’s operational technology cybersecurity platform, Virtana’s agentic observability platform, Gurobi’s mathematical optimization tool and Tumeryk’s AI security posture management platform.