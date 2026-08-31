AV Books NASA JPL Contract for 3 SkyFall Mars Helicopters

AV has secured a NASA JPL contract to build three Mars helicopters

The SkyFall mission builds on lessons from the Ingenuity helicopter program

NASA is targeting a November 2028 launch window for the mission

AV has received a contract from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory to co-design and co-manufacture three helicopters for the agency’s SkyFall mission to Mars , moving the effort from a proposed concept into a funded science mission ahead of a planned late-2028 launch.

The company said Thursday the work is being carried out through its MacCready Works advanced solutions team, in partnership with JPL, and follows the two organizations’ earlier collaboration on the Ingenuity Mars Helicopter, which flew 72 missions at Jezero Crater.

What Is SkyFall?

SkyFall is a NASA Science Mission Directorate mission that will send three instrument-equipped helicopters to Mars to gather data above and below the planet’s surface. The mission is designed to demonstrate a group of aircraft capable of autonomous atmospheric entry and landing under their own power, without relying on a single-use lander stage or a host rover. The helicopters will support the broader Mars Exploration Program by delivering science data intended to inform future missions.

What Is the Scope of the AV-JPL Contract?

Under the agreement, AV is responsible for the rotor systems, airframes, structures, avionics integration and payload accommodations for the three helicopters, while JPL is developing the power systems, electronics, algorithms and software.

The aircraft will carry a JPL-designed ground-penetrating radar intended to detect subsurface ice, along with instruments to collect data on the Martian atmosphere and dust movement. The mission will use what the company calls a “SkyFall maneuver,” in which the helicopters separate from a carrier spacecraft and descend to the Martian surface independently.

NASA expects to launch the mission in November 2028, with arrival timing on Mars to be set according to local conditions.

What Did AV Officials Say About the SkyFall Contract?

Jeff Rodrian , head of MacCready Works at AV, said the SkyFall contract extends the company’s earlier work with JPL on Ingenuity into a repeatable approach for planetary aircraft.

“With Ingenuity, AV and JPL proved we could fly on Mars. Now, with SkyFall, we’re taking AV’s high-volume uncrewed systems mindset into planetary exploration and showing that Mars helicopters can be built as a repeatable product line, not a one-off delivery,” he said.

Will Pomerantz , head of space ventures at AV, said the helicopters are expected to reach areas of Mars that have not previously been observed.

“Just like here on Earth, Mars helicopters can cover distance quickly and can go places that might be impossible to reach by ground,” Pomerantz stated. “The three SkyFall helicopters are going to show us parts of Mars we’ve never seen before and return mountains of data for scientists to pore over.”

How Does SkyFall Connect to AV’s Broader Growth Trajectory?

The SkyFall award lands at a moment when AV has been steadily scaling its engineering and leadership base. The company’s shift from AeroVironment to AV followed its completed acquisition of BlueHalo , which broadened its footprint across ground, air, maritime, cyber and space domains and set the stage for larger, more complex programs like SkyFall.

That expansion continued with the acquisition of ESAero , which added engineering and manufacturing capacity relevant to advanced aerospace platforms, and with the appointment of Sean Woodward as executive vice president and chief financial officer , reflecting continued investment in the executive team overseeing this growth.