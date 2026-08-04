CACI is one of Oracle’s technology partners on OPM’s 10-year Federal HR IT Modernization contract

The company will help stand up the Oracle Fusion HCM platform

The platform will replace more than 100 aging HR systems

CACI International has taken a role on the team overhauling human resources technology at the Office of Personnel Management. The company said Monday it is serving as one of Oracle’s technology partners on OPM’s 10-year Federal Human Resources Information Technology Modernization contract, which was awarded in June at a value of $395.8 million. Baker Tilly and Deloitte are also part of the Oracle team.

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What Will CACI Do on the Federal HR IT Modernization Program?

CACI will help build out the Oracle Fusion HCM software-as-a-service platform and carry it through fielding and rollout. Artificial intelligence will be built into the product, handling data exchange in standardized formats. It will update privacy and security protections on an ongoing basis.

John Mengucci, CACI president and CEO and a seven-time Wash100 Award winner, cited the company’s record on federal HR modernization and said it will bring that to the OPM effort.

“Modernizing federal human resources systems at this scale requires trusted technology partners and deep implementation experience,” Mengucci said.

What Does the OPM Contract Cover?

Oracle Fusion Cloud HCM is intended to replace more than 100 aging HR systems that serve about 2 million civilian employees in the executive branch. The platform holds Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program authorization and anchors OPM’s Federal HR 2.0 initiative.

Oracle Cloud HCM will support end-to-end HR lifecycle management , including functions such as position management, personnel action and records processing, workforce analytics, and self-service capabilities for employees and managers. The platform will also tie into payroll, retirement and benefits systems.

CACI said that moving to a single shared platform should cut taxpayers’ spending on legacy systems by over 90 percent.

What Have CACI and Oracle Built Together?

CACI and Oracle previously worked on the Integrated Personnel and Pay System–Army. CACI described it as the first such modernization to succeed at the Army. The system now supports more than 1.1 million soldiers.

The companies also partnered on the Global Combat Support System–Marine Corps, the Defense Agencies Initiative, and the Air Force’s Defense Enterprise Accounting and Management System.