Carahsoft and Tidal Cyber have entered into an agreement that would make Tidal Cyber’s Threat-Led Defense platform available to public sector customers

Tidal Cyber’s platform works to strengthen cyber defenses by aligning an organization’s security operations with the real-world procedures of attackers

Tidal Cyber’s platform will be available through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and government procurement vehicles

Tidal Cyber has entered into a partnership with Carahsoft to provide public sector customers access to its Threat-Led Defense platform, Carahsoft announced Monday.

The agreement enables Carahsoft to offer the platform through its network of reseller partners as Tidal Cyber’s public sector distributor. The technology will also be accessible via several government purchasing vehicles, including The Interlocal Purchasing System and OMNIA Partners contract, NASA’s Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V contract, the Information Technology Enterprise Solutions-Software 2 vehicle and National Association of State Procurement Officials ValuePoint.

“Tidal Cyber’s Threat-Led Defense platform provides a unique approach to aligning security operations with real-world adversary procedures, enabling organizations to prioritize resources, optimize defenses and strengthen cyber resilience,” said Steve Jacyna, director of innovative cybersecurity solutions at Carahsoft. “Together with our reseller partners, Carahsoft and Tidal Cyber are empowering Public Sector organizations to make more informed security decisions and proactively defend against evolving threats.”

What Are the Features of Tidal Cyber’s Threat-Led Defense Platform?

Tidal Cyber’s platform works to correlate threats, vulnerabilities, assets and controls through adversary procedures, or the actual steps attackers take to reach their goals. The procedure-based view allows organizations to trace how attacks progress, spot weak points in their defenses and prioritize fixes according to actual exposure.

Drawing on its foundation in the MITRE ATT&CK framework, Tidal Cyber has built out the platform with additional capabilities, including the separation of cyber threat intelligence across ATT&CK, Tidal Cyber’s own research, open-source feeds and proprietary sources. The company has also introduced new tools that work to show how adversaries use specific assets and vulnerabilities during attacks.

What Is Tidal Cyber?

Tidal Cyber is a cybersecurity company working to advance threat-informed defense. Apart from the Threat-Led Defense platform, the company has also launched NARC, an AI engine automating adversary-procedure extraction from threat intelligence. In 2025, it acquired Zero-Shot Security to strengthen threat-intelligence mapping.