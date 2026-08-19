CACI has opened a manufacturing center of excellence in New York

The facility expands the company’s manufacturing space by more than 300 percent

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CACI International recently held a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the opening of its Manufacturing Center of Excellence for Defense Electronics in the Greater Rochester, New York, area , expanding the company’s manufacturing footprint and long-term investment in the region.

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The company said Tuesday the 61,000-square-foot facility increases its manufacturing space by more than 300 percent.

What Is the Purpose of the New Center?

The facility is intended to support production, delivery, training, customer acceptance testing and onsite storage for CACI’s Terrestrial Layer System Brigade Combat Team Manpack, or TLS BCT Manpack, program with the U.S. Army. TLS BCT Manpack is CACI’s electronic warfare technology for dismounted soldiers, designed to support operations in the electromagnetic battlespace.

The company said the center provides room for expansion to produce additional software-defined electronic warfare capabilities at scale. The facility’s work supports dozens of manufacturing and fabrication small business suppliers across upstate New York.

What Did CACI Officials Say About the New Center?

CACI President and CEO John Mengucci said the opening reflects the company’s long-term commitment to Rochester and its ability to deliver technologies customers need in contested environments.

“Years ago, we invested in software-defined innovation because we knew the character of modern warfare was changing,” added Mengucci , a 2026 Wash100 Award winner. “Today, those investments are being transformed into advanced electronic warfare capabilities right here in Rochester. As we continue to grow, we’re creating high-skilled engineering and manufacturing jobs, investing in local talent and strengthening the capabilities that protect America.”

Chris Monoski , CACI’s executive vice president of manufacturing, said the company chose Rochester for its talent, capabilities and community partnerships.

“This facility reflects our long-term commitment to the region and positions us to deliver advanced capabilities faster, at greater scale, and with the quality our customers depend on,” Monoski added.

Tom Kirkland , EVP of electronic warfare at CACI, said demand for electronic warfare technology continues to grow and that the Rochester facility increases the company’s capacity to meet it.

“By combining software-defined innovation with advanced manufacturing, we’re delivering technologies that give our customers the operational edge when it matters most. Our adversaries never pause, neither can we,” Kirkland noted.

What Other Contracts & Deals Has CACI Secured?

CACI’s Rochester expansion comes on the heels of its $2.6 billion acquisition of ARKA Group , which added space and ground capabilities to the company’s portfolio. The company has also grown its Army footprint, securing a $287 million contract to support IPPS-A modernization and a $250 million task order for spectrum dominance efforts .