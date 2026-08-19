Peraton will continue providing cyber defense support to the U.S. Army in Europe

The work includes threat hunting, incident response and network monitoring

The $117 million award extends Peraton’s long-running relationship with RCC-E

Peraton has secured a recompete contract valued at $117 million to deliver comprehensive cybersecurity and network operations for the U.S. Army Regional Cyber Center-Europe, or RCC-E.

What Will Peraton Provide Under the Contract?

The technology and national security company said Tuesday it will continue providing round-the-clock network security monitoring, incident response, threat hunting, forensic and malware analysis to the RCC-E. Peraton will also perform penetration testing and enterprise infrastructure management.

The contract runs through 2031 and extends Peraton’s nearly two-decade relationship with RCC-E. The award adds to the company’s broader Army cyber portfolio, which includes a $196 million contract announced in November 2025 to support operations and cybersecurity for the Army Network Enterprise Technology Command’s Global Cyber Center . Peraton also holds an $889 million contract to support Army Cyber Command and its components and partners with cyber, electromagnetic warfare and information operations.

What Is the Regional Cyber Center-Europe?

The RCC-E is the Army’s primary cyber defense hub for Europe and Africa, headquartered at Clay Kaserne in Wiesbaden, Germany. The center operates, manages and protects networks used by U.S. forces for planning, coordinating and sustaining military operations.

Tom Afferton , president of cyber and intelligence at Peraton, said defending the Army’s networks amounts to a national security imperative as large-scale cyberattacks grow more frequent and sophisticated.

“Through always-on cyber defenses, Peraton brings the trust and technical expertise needed to ensure that U.S. Armed Forces and allied partners can operate with confidence in an increasingly contested digital battlespace,” said Afferton.