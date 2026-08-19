The U.S. Army has awarded Hanwha Defense USA a contract to develop prototype K9 Mobile Howitzers under the Mobile Tactical Cannon program

The contract calls for the production of up to 18 prototype units, which will undergo testing and soldier experimentation

Hanwha has set up a facility in Opelika, Alabama for the weapon’s integration and testing

Hanwha Defense USA has won a contract with the U.S. Army to produce prototype versions of its K9 Mobile Howitzer, or K9MH, as part of the service’s Mobile Tactical Cannon program, the company said Tuesday. Under the firm-fixed-price contract, Hanwha will fast-track production of six units of the prototype 155mm artillery system, with the Army holding an option to order 12 more.

Issued competitively under an other transaction authority, HDUSA’s contract with the Army is worth $100 million, though that value can go up to $263 million. The contract has a period of performance of about four years, during which rapid prototyping, testing and soldier experimentation will be carried out.

The artillery system, if approved for use, will succeed the M777 towed artillery systems in select formations.

What Is HDUSA Doing to Meet Contract Requirements?

To handle integration and testing of the K9 Mobile Howitzers, Hanwha is establishing a facility in Opelika, Alabama, and signed a three-year lease on the site.

“We’re focused on creating a U.S.-anchored K9 Mobile Howitzer manufacturing network—with Opelika, Alabama, as the current phase I launch point—that can deliver advanced Mobile Tactical Cannons at the speed and scale the U.S. Army needs,” said Jason Pak, head of Land Systems – Artillery at HDUSA.

The company also expressed plans to assess additional sites and phases as it expands its domestic artillery production footprint. Hanwha said it will keep working with suppliers and building a skilled workforce to support the program’s long-term sustainment and future technology upgrades.

What Did HDUSA’s Mike Smith Say About the Contract?

Commenting on the contract award, HDUSA Chief Operating Officer and Land Systems President Mike Smith said he and his organization is proud to have been chosen for the Army’s Mobile Tactical Cannon program, describing the selection as “a testament to our track record of delivering devastating capability at speed, at scale, on cost and onshore.”

Smith also touted the K9MH as “the total artillery solution” and said the system “will be the centerpiece of Army Fires’ transformation into a more modern, more lethal force.”