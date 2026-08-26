Axonius Unveils IAVM Capability to Close DOW Asset Intel Gap

Axonius has launched an IAVM capability within Axonius Exposures

The tool automates asset-directive correlation for defense agencies

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Axonius has introduced an information assurance vulnerability management, or IAVM, capability for Axonius Exposures within the Axonius Asset Cloud to help U.S. defense agencies map IAVM directives to affected assets across their environments.

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How Does the New Capability Support DOW Agencies?

The company said Tuesday IAVM directives, administered through DOW’s IAVM program, carry mandatory patching deadlines and chain-of-command accountability. According to Axonius, missing those deadlines is treated as a regulatory failure with formal reporting consequences.

Axonius said the capability draws on more than 1,400 bi-directional integrations to build a full list of assets affected by a given directive, extending beyond what a traditional vulnerability management tool has scanned. This approach is intended to surface shadow assets, newly provisioned systems and other assets that fall outside a standard scan cycle, replacing the manual cross-referencing work agencies currently perform against scan data, configuration management database records and asset inventories. Axonius said the capability also aggregates data from every source in an agency’s technology stack, including VM scanners, to build a complete picture of affected assets for each directive.

Brian Meyer , field chief technology officer at Axonius Federal Systems, said the manual correlation work required during a compliance window adds unnecessary risk for defense agencies.

“When a CAT I directive lands, the clock doesn’t pause for someone to finish reconciling five different asset lists. That correlation work is exactly what U.S. defense agencies shouldn’t have to do by hand anymore,” Meyer stated. “Our new IAVM capability in Axonius Exposures answers the one question that matters in that window: which of my assets are affected? Most importantly, it pulls from everywhere in an environment, not just what a traditional VM tool scanned. That’s the gap we’re closing for U.S. defense agencies.”

How Does the Development Align With Axonius’ Federal Compliance Push?

The new IAVM capability builds on a series of moves by Axonius to deepen its footprint in defense and federal compliance work. In a recent article, Meyer wrote that complete IT asset visibility is key to helping agencies strengthen zero trust efforts and meet FITARA compliance requirements.