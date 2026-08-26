Timothy Baxter & Eric Ball Join IonQ Board of Directors

IonQ has added Timothy Baxter and Eric Ball to its board of directors

Baxter brings 40 years of leadership experience, including more than a decade at Samsung Electronics North America

Ball previously served as CFO of C3 AI and spent 10 years as senior vice president and treasurer at Oracle

IonQ has appointed Timothy Baxter and Eric Ball to its board of directors as the quantum computing company prepares for its next phase of growth, the company announced Tuesday.

Commenting on the appointments, IonQ Chairman and CEO Niccolo de Masi said the company is scaling quantum computing manufacturing while integrating all components of its quantum platform.

“Our responsibilities as the leading quantum merchant supplier are significant, as are the advances we expect to make in quantum computing due to our pioneering vertical integration. Eric and Tim bring complementary insights and firsthand expertise to our Board and leadership team,” he added.

IonQ has also been building its manufacturing capabilities through a $28 million contract from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency to produce tactical-grade optical clocks at scale. The company plans to invest $15 million in production space, manufacturing equipment, testing capabilities and support staff, with a facility expected to open by mid-2027.

Who Is Timothy Baxter?

Baxter brings 40 years of senior leadership experience to his new role. He served as chairman of the board of directors at SkyWater Technology, which IonQ acquired in July.

He spent more than a decade at Samsung Electronics North America, rising to president and CEO, where he oversaw a $32 billion profit and loss portfolio.

He earlier held senior marketing roles at Sony Electronics America and spent 13 years at AT&T in product and marketing management.

Baxter sits on the boards of Breville, PAVmed, VueReal and First Orion. He previously served as an operating partner at Centre Partners Management and a senior adviser for McKinsey & Company’s Tech, Media & Telecom practice.

Who Is Eric Ball?

Ball is a technology finance executive with nearly four decades of senior leadership experience. He previously served as chief financial officer at C3 AI and spent 10 years as senior vice president and treasurer at Oracle , where he managed more than $52 billion in long-term debt issuances while supporting financing and due diligence for 105 acquisitions.

He also held finance leadership roles at Flextronics International, Cisco Systems , Avery Dennison and AT&T.

Ball is the founding managing partner of CIVC, an early-stage technology investment firm he has led since August 2016. He also serves as board chair of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners II and III, audit chair at SoundHound and co-founder and board chair of CapConnect+.