Ask Sage has announced the deployment of the Army Enterprise generative artificial intelligence environment across the Department of Defense at Impact Level 5.

The enterprise AI environment, developed in collaboration with Microsoft, is hosted on the Azure Government cloud environment, which secured DOD Impact Level 5 and FedRAMP High authorizations, Ask Sage said Monday. It provides access to Azure AI Foundry’s advanced models, such as Open AI’s GPT-4o, and to Ask Sage’s comprehensive product suite to enable secure generative AI adoption by military teams, government agencies and contractors. It also includes multimodal capabilities for speech recognition and other tools to support digital transformation objectives and enhance operational efficiency and communication.

According to Ask Sage, the platform will enable teams within the Army, Navy, Air Force, Space Force and other defense agencies to accelerate software development, automate cybersecurity testing, streamline acquisition processes and enhance data analysis, while maintaining the highest levels of security and compliance.

Ask Sage’s Product Suite Includes:

Chat : AI-powered conversational interface for streamlined communication and task automation, including the ability to ingest custom DOD data and controlled unclassified information.

ATO In a Box : Streamlines the authority to operate process for DOD systems.

CMMC In a Box : Facilitates compliance with Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification requirements.

Deep Agent Research: An AI agent capable of researching both web-based and enterprise Retrieval-Augmented Generation data to improve intelligence and decision-making workflows.

“By combining Ask Sage’s cutting-edge Generative AI capabilities with Microsoft’s trusted Azure Government platform, we are empowering the DoD to accelerate mission-critical operations, enhance decision-making, and drive innovation across the defense ecosystem,” said Nicolas Chaillan, founder and CEO of Ask Sage.

The Army is currently working to deploy the platform at Impact Level 6 in the coming months for classified operations.