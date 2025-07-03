Eric Forseter, vice president of public sector at PagerDuty, said modernizing government operations while ensuring security and reliability requires collaboration across federal agencies, systems integrators and IT professionals.

In a commentary published Wednesday on Federal News Network, Forseter wrote that advancing the use of artificial intelligence and automation could help agencies improve digital services amid budget constraints, increasing cybersecurity risks and workforce shortages.

“The public sector must move beyond incremental improvements and pursue bold innovation to modernize government operations, ensuring that digital services remain reliable, secure and accessible for the communities they serve,” he noted.

Enhancing Incident Management With Generative AI

According to Forseter, the strategic use of generative AI could help government agencies improve incident management.

“IT teams can use generative AI — a type of artificial intelligence that can create new content such as text or code by learning patterns from existing data — to diagnose operational issues, detect vulnerability patterns, and automate solutions before incidents escalate into full-scale outages. The potential operational efficiencies are even greater with agentic AI, which leaders are adopting rapidly with expectations it will automate or expedite nearly 40% of work,” he wrote.

The PagerDuty executive called on agencies to develop AI governance frameworks, transparency measures and ethical guidelines to ensure the responsible deployment of AI tools.

“By implementing secure, internally controlled AI models, agencies can benefit from automation while maintaining compliance with federal regulations and protecting sensitive data,” he added.

Optimizing IT Operations With Process Automation

In this piece, Forseter explained that process automation offers agencies an opportunity to optimize IT operations. He added that automating manual tasks could enable agencies to enhance service delivery and better reallocate resources.

“By streamlining operations through automation, agencies can reduce downtime, minimize human error, and free up staff to focus on higher-impact projects,” the public sector VP wrote.