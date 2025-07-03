in Contract Awards, DOD, News, Technology

Raytheon Secures $77M Air Force GPS Receiver Contract

Raytheon booked a $77 million Air Force GPS receiver contract
The U.S. Air Force awarded Raytheon a $77 million contract for miniature GPS receivers.

Raytheon, an RTX business, will extend manufacturing and sustainment services for Miniaturized Airborne GPS Receivers, or MAGR, under a $77.2 million contract award from the U.S. Air Force. The contract, which also calls for Raytheon to provide repairs and engineering services, covers the MAGR-2K and 2K-M variants, the Department of Defense said Wednesday. Future foreign military sales are allowed under the contract.

MAGR Contract Work Sites

Raytheon will perform contract work in El Segundo, California, and Huntsville, Alabama, with completion expected by June 30, 2031.

MAGR is part of a U.S. government GPS modernization program, under which the Air Force conducted initial tests in December 2017 on Raytheon’s MAGR-2K-M receiver. The company has been supplying the military branch with an earlier GPS receiver variant, the MAGR 2000-S24 GPS, for which it marked the 3,000th production unit in January 2021.

Written by Arthur McMiler

