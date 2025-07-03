Raytheon Secures $77M Air Force GPS Receiver Contract

Raytheon, an RTX business, will extend manufacturing and sustainment services for Miniaturized Airborne GPS Receivers, or MAGR, under a $77.2 million contract award from the U.S. Air Force. The contract, which also calls for Raytheon to provide repairs and engineering services, covers the MAGR-2K and 2K-M variants, the Department of Defense said Wednesday. Future foreign military sales are allowed under the contract.

Raytheon is a silver sponsor of the Potomac Officers Club’s 2025 Air and Space Defense Summit, which will take place on July 31. Register here and listen to discussions that can reveal potential contracting opportunities.

MAGR Contract Work Sites

Raytheon will perform contract work in El Segundo, California, and Huntsville, Alabama, with completion expected by June 30, 2031.

MAGR is part of a U.S. government GPS modernization program, under which the Air Force conducted initial tests in December 2017 on Raytheon’s MAGR-2K-M receiver. The company has been supplying the military branch with an earlier GPS receiver variant, the MAGR 2000-S24 GPS, for which it marked the 3,000th production unit in January 2021.