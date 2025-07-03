NGA Awards New Delivery Orders Under Luno IDIQs

The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency has awarded three new delivery orders worth $49.9 million in total under the Luno A and B indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract vehicles. The awards include the $24.4 million Facility and Object Monitoring 2 order issued to BlackSky Geospatial Solutions under the Luno A contract, the $21 million TrueSight order issued to Ursa Space Systems under the Luno B contract and the $4.5 million Almanac order issued to NV5 Geospatial under the Luno B contract, the NGA said Wednesday.

Luno Contract Vehicles

The Luno vehicles seek to provide unclassified commercial analytic service capabilities to benefit GEOINT missions. Luno A focuses on commercial computer vision and artificial intelligence capabilities while Luno B focuses on unclassified commercial GEOINT products, data and services resulting from unclassified commercial GEOINT on unclassified networks. The contract vehicles have a five-year delivery period and a combined total ceiling value of $490 million.

According to NGA Commercial Operations Director Devin Brande, the Luno contract vehicles are an important part of the agency’s strategy to provide mission partners with insights and actionable intelligence with the help of commercial GEOINT capabilities.

New Luno Delivery Order Requirements

Under its Luno A award, BlackSky Geospatial Solutions will deliver offerings that will work to enable the tracking of various objects, like ships or aircraft, within a given area of interest and allow for the detection of changes to their condition. For its part, Ursa Space Systems will, under its Luno B award, work to use commercial sources and automation to enable not only the detection of objects but also their analysis and the issuance of alerts in case the objects move or otherwise change. And under its Luno B award, NV5 Geospatial will work to provide global information pertaining to human geography conditions.

Previous Luno Orders

The new awards bring to six the total number of orders issued under the Luno vehicles. The three earlier awards were all made under Luno A. The awardees include Electromagnetic Systems, Luno B order recipient Ursa Space Systems and Maxar, whose tasks include identifying and counting various types of ground vehicles, ships and aircraft at certain locations.