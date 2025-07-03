B&A has acquired Hexagon US Federal’s strategic services and solutions intelligence and defense portfolio to expand capabilities in delivering critical technology solutions to national defense, intelligence and security agencies.

The acquisition would enhance the ability to provide enterprise information management, integrated product solutions, cybersecurity and geospatial services to the federal sector, B&A said Wednesday.

Key Areas of Hexagon US Federal’s Intelligence and Defense Portfolio

The HS3 portfolio, recognized for its provision of geospatial services, mission-focused IT and integrated solutions that enable cyber assurance and situational awareness, complements B&A’s vision of delivering connected, autonomous and secure solutions tailored to federal missions.

“Combining our strengths further enables B&A to deliver advanced mission-critical technologies that directly support national and operational priorities,” said Jonathan Evans, president and CEO of B&A. “This will not only expand our access to essential contract vehicles but also deepen our expertise in field-ready systems integration, geospatial services, enterprise information management, and cybersecurity—strengthening our ability to meet today’s most complex defense and intelligence challenges.”

B&A, based in McLean, Virginia, will gain access to new growth opportunities as it integrates the HS3 portfolio, according to Troy Sutherland, business unit director for HS3 at Hexagon US Federal.