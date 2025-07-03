BlueForge Alliance and Palantir Technologies have launched the Warp Speed for Warships program to fast-track warship production, enhance fleet readiness and drive digital transformation.

What Is the Warp Speed for Warships Program?

Palantir said Wednesday the Warp Speed for Warships initiative, funded by the U.S. Navy’s Maritime Industrial Base program, seeks to modernize shipbuilding and readiness by utilizing its Warp Speed manufacturing operating system. It aims to establish a digitally connected manufacturing network within the maritime industrial base, including shipbuilders, suppliers and partners vital to the construction and maintenance of the Navy’s fleet.

The program will leverage the companies’ industry knowledge and technology offerings, including Palantir’s Foundry and BFA’s embedded manufacturing and MIB supply chain expertise, to enhance performance and coordination to meet production demands and national security requirements.

“With the Warp Speed for Warships program, together with our nation’s shipbuilders and suppliers, we’re helping the Navy deliver the modern digital infrastructure required to scale production, drive resilience, and ensure our nation’s shipbuilding enterprise is prepared for what lies ahead,” said Kiley Wren , co-founder and co-CEO of BlueForge Alliance.