RELI Group, a management and consulting firm mainly serving health and national security agencies, has appointed Jason Balser as its senior director of AI and data strategy.

Basler brings to the company over 20 years of industry experience in supporting digital transformation initiatives, RELI said Wednesday. His demonstrated capabilities include stakeholder engagement and harnessing innovative technologies in enterprise modernization for the public’s benefit, the Baltimore, Maryland-based company added.

Remarks by RELI Group’s Vishal Tulsian

Vishal Tulsian, RELI Group president and chief operating officer, expects Balser’s leadership to provide more value-added services to clients.

“Jason’s forward-thinking approach and deep technical knowledge will be instrumental as we expand our data and AI capabilities,” Tulsian remarked.

Basler’s Previous Senior CGI Executive Roles

Before joining RELI, Balser had a stint of over 19 years at CGI, serving last as its vice president of consulting services and digital transformation, according to his LinkedIn profile. Other CGI positions he previously held include serving as vice president of digital channels and technology, director of business development knowledge center, and director of product development.

Basler holds a bachelor of science degree in mathematics with a minor in computer science from Clemson University.