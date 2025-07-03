SNC has opened two new facilities in Miamisburg, Ohio, and Plano, Texas, as part of its regional and national expansion efforts.

The company said the sites will support military programs such as the Survivable Airborne Operations Center, or SAOC, and the High Accuracy Detection and Exploitation System, better known as HADES, and to strengthen the defense industrial base.

SNC Expands Presence in Ohio, Texas

SNC’s Miamisburg, Ohio, facility houses up to 100 employees. The company also operates a facility in Beavercreek and an office and hangar space at the Dayton International Airport.

The Plano, Texas, facility is the company’s fourth in the state. It can accommodate nearly 300 employees.

Both sites will work on the SAOC, which is a highly specialized aircraft designed to become an airborne command center for the president and national security leaders during national emergencies.

“These initial, regional growth areas are critical to the successful execution of programs like SAOC, HADES, Autonomous Mission Systems, Golden Dome for America and Digital Twin development,” commented Jon Piatt, executive vice president for the company’s IAS business. “Our new locations enable immediate access to talented and experienced people to meet our rapidly scaling growth, while working more closely with regional partners and teammates for these critical national security interests.”

