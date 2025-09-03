The U.S. Army has awarded Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems a prototype agreement, under which the company will lead the development of the Next Generation Command and Control prototype.

Army-Wide Data-Centric Transformation

NGC2 is a service-wide effort designed to transform digital mission command, Lockheed said Tuesday, adding that the initiative will establish a data layer that provides a continuous common operating picture, giving commanders a single, integrated view of the battlefield to support faster and more accurate decision-making in complex environments.

Under the agreement, the defense company will lead a collaborative effort with small businesses, non-traditional defense contractors and commercial technology providers, including Raft and Hypergiant, to scale capabilities into the NGC2 prototype. Lockheed will use application programming interfaces and a Modular Open Systems Architecture to ease third-party integration, foster innovation and accelerate development.

“The NGC2 effort is a central component of the Army’s transformation, and we are so proud to be playing a key role in its development,” said Chandra Marshall, vice president and general manager of multidomain combat solutions at Lockheed. “We are committed to partnering with the U.S. Army to implement this complex system of systems solution to meet warfighter needs, advancing mission-critical capabilities.”

The company brings extensive experience in developing, integrating and deploying command and control systems. Lockheed said it will support the Army in identifying cross-domain reuse opportunities and ensuring interoperability between legacy architectures and future, scalable systems.