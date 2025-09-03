in Executive Moves, News

AT&T Strengthens Leadership Team With Kris Levin-Snow’s Appointment as Area VP for DHS

Kris Levin-Snow
Kris Levin-Snow, area vice president at AT&T. Levin-Snow joined AT&T after serving at Microsoft as chief of staff
Kris Levin-Snow has taken on the role of area vice president for Department of Homeland Security at AT&T. She confirmed her new position in a LinkedIn post Tuesday.

As area VP, she will lead efforts to drive growth for AT&T’s DHS business. The telecommunications company currently provides DHS with Government Emergency Telecommunications Service and Wireless Priority Service under a contract awarded in 2024.

Kris Levin-Snow’s Professional Background

The executive comes to AT&T from Microsoft, where she held leadership roles for over seven years. Most recently, she served as chief of staff and strategy for Microsoft’s U.S. federal sales excellence and operations organization. 

Before Microsoft, she was at management and technology consulting firm Attain as senior director. She also led as general manager at IT services company CSRA, which is now part of General Dynamics Information Technology. 

Levin-Snow’s portfolio includes positions at Computer Sciences Corp., Gartner and Siemens. She began her career at Northrop Grumman

Written by Elodie Collins

