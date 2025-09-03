General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems and Kepler Communications US have demonstrated bi-directional air-to-space optical communications between an airborne optical communication terminal, or OCT, and a Space Development Agency Tranche 0-compatible Kepler satellite in low Earth orbit.

Advancing Air to Space Optical Communications

The demonstration validated the ability to transmit secure, high-data-rate connectivity between airborne and space-based assets in challenging operational environments, General Atomics said Tuesday. The test’s completion moves the development of SDA’s Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture forward.

During the test, the multi-domain OCT was installed on a 12-inch Laser Airborne Communication turret mounted on an aircraft. The turret, developed by General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc.’s Precision Pointing Group, enabled the OCT to establish a link with Kepler’s satellite. The Pathfinder satellites are engineered to showcase high-capacity data services and test advanced communication technologies in mission-critical environments.

Kepler US President on the GAE-EMS OCT Demonstration

“By pairing Kepler’s on-orbit optical capabilities with GA-EMS’ OCT, we’ve shown what’s possible when space and aviation systems work seamlessly together,” said Robert Conrad , president of Kepler US.

“This achievement builds on our milestone of establishing bi-directional space-to-ground communications with Kepler’s SDA Tranche 0-compatible satellites and reinforces how commercial space operators will be partners in delivering secure, high-throughput connectivity for the defense community and the broader commercial sector,” Conrad continued.