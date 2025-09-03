The U.S. Coast Guard has awarded The Whiting-Turner Contracting Co. a potential $137 million contract to modernize Base Seattle in Washington to support Arctic and Antarctic operations.

Base Seattle Modernization & Homeporting Program

The Coast Guard said Tuesday the phase 1A contract awarded by the agency’s Facilities Design and Construction Center, or FDCC, includes dredging of Slip 36 and construction of two major berths to host polar security cutters, or PSCs.

According to the agency, dredging is required to support future PSC berthing and operations at Base Seattle. The Coast Guard will dispose of contaminated sediment in compliance with the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act and an Environmental Protection Agency order.

Contract work also includes upgrading berths 37A and 37B with modernized utilities to host two new PSCs; widening of the slip between berths 36B and 37B; stabilizing the waterfront at Berth 36B; and recapitalizing Station Seattle’s small boat docks and boathouse.

According to the Coast Guard, the Base Seattle modernization effort will advance national security interests and support future operations to strengthen U.S. maritime dominance.

The Coast Guard said it plans to award phases 1B and 1C contracts to support facility modernization and deliver four major cutter berths to accommodate the growing fleet at Base Seattle.

What Does FDCC Do?

FDCC is a field command under the Coast Guard Program Executive Office Shore and is responsible for all phases of project execution, including planning, design, procurement contracts, construction and facility commissioning.