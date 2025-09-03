Raytheon has named Carl Harding as vice president of operations and supply chain for advanced products and solutions . Harding shared the news of his appointment on LinkedIn Tuesday.

The seasoned operations executive will oversee the RTX business’ product portfolio, which includes surveillance radars, fire control radars, electro-optical and infrared capabilities, Blue Canyon Technologies, and SEAKR space-qualified satellite components and electronics.

Carl Harding’s Career Highlights

Harding spent nearly two years as general manager at Pratt & Whitney , managing powder nickel superalloy production. Prior to that, he was with Collins Aerospace for almost five years serving as executive director and senior director of quality, as well as senior director of operations transformation. He also served as a general manager at N2 Imaging Systems.

Harding worked for UTC Aerospace Systems for over four years, where he held various leadership roles, including site general manager for the Kidde Fire Protection Systems business, quality and ACE manager, and corrective action board manager. He was also director of manufacturing at Davis-Standard and worked at UTC Power for more than three years as stationary fuel cells plant manager, quality and ACE manager, and production manager.

Other companies he worked for early in his career include Hamilton Sundstrand and Stanley Bostitch.