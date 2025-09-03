in Artificial Intelligence, News

Data Squared & Vertosoft Partner to Bring Explainable AI to Public Sector

Partnership

Explainable artificial intelligence platform provider Data Squared has partnered with Vertosoft to enhance the delivery of mission-critical AI technologies to government and defense customers.

Jon Brewton, founder and CEO of Data Squared, announced the strategic partnership on LinkedIn Tuesday, saying it will help drive his company’s growth and impact within the public sector. The move reinforces Data Squared’s capability to provide agencies with access to its reView platform by leveraging Vertosoft’s extensive partner network and government contract vehicles.

Benefits of reView Platform

The reView platform is compliant with Department of Defense and National Institute of Standards and Technology cybersecurity standards and is ready for classified level deployments, Brewton said. He also touted the offering’s real-world benefits, citing superior accuracy rates in intelligence analysis, fraud detection, border security and critical infrastructure protection compared to traditional retrieval-augmented generation models.

The platform also features visual evidence networks that would allow users to trace insights offered by the system back to their source data.

“We’re not just providing another AI tool, we’re delivering the transparent reasoning platform that government agencies need to innovate confidently,” Brewton said.

Written by Miles Jamison

