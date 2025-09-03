Newport News Shipbuilding, a division of HII, has received a modification worth about $98.5 million to a previous U.S. Navy contract award for refueling complex overhaul, or RCOH, services for the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis.

John Stennis RCOH Contract Modification Details

The cost-plus-incentive fee modification covers supplemental work and special incentives for improved facilities at Newport News Shipyard, the Department of Defense said Friday. The expected completion date is October 2026.

The modification comes with options that, if exercised, raises the award’s value to nearly $111 million. The Naval Sea Systems Command is the contracting activity.

Newport News Shipbuilding has been working with the Navy to provide RCOH services for USS John C. Stennis since 2021, when the company received a contract potentially worth $2.99 billion for the effort.

USS Boise Engineered Overhaul

Besides work on the supercarrier, Newport News Shipbuilding is also completing an engineered overhaul of the submarine USS Boise. In 2024, the company received a contract modification with a potential value of approximately $1.2 billion. Work on the effort is expected to be completed by September 2029.