in Contract Awards, DOD, News

HII Unit Books Potential $111M Navy Contract Modification for Aircraft Carrier RCOH Services

USS John C. Stennis/Wikimedia
USS John C. Stennis. Newport News Shipbuilding has received a Navy contract modification potentially worth $111 million.
USS John C. Stennis

Newport News Shipbuilding, a division of HII, has received a modification worth about $98.5 million to a previous U.S. Navy contract award for refueling complex overhaul, or RCOH, services for the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis.

John Stennis RCOH Contract Modification Details

The cost-plus-incentive fee modification covers supplemental work and special incentives for improved facilities at Newport News Shipyard, the Department of Defense said Friday. The expected completion date is October 2026.

The modification comes with options that, if exercised, raises the award’s value to nearly $111 million. The Naval Sea Systems Command is the contracting activity.

Newport News Shipbuilding has been working with the Navy to provide RCOH services for USS John C. Stennis since 2021, when the company received a contract potentially worth $2.99 billion for the effort.

USS Boise Engineered Overhaul

Besides work on the supercarrier, Newport News Shipbuilding is also completing an engineered overhaul of the submarine USS Boise. In 2024, the company received a contract modification with a potential value of approximately $1.2 billion. Work on the effort is expected to be completed by September 2029.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

mm

Written by Arthur McMiler

Nand Mulchandani/Central Intelligence Agency
Nand Mulchandani headshot. The former CIA CTO has joined the Second Front Systems board.
Former CIA CTO Nand Mulchandani Joins Second Front Systems’ Board, With Tyler Sweatt as New Chairman
Photo by Gayan/Adobe Stock
Handshake showing partnership. Data Squared and Vertosoft have partnered to bring explainable AI to the public sector.
Data Squared & Vertosoft Partner to Bring Explainable AI to Public Sector